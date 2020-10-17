According to Spanish publication Marca, Real Madrid promoted promising Takuhiro Nakai to first-team training earlier this week.

Marca report that the 16-year-old trained with the senior squad on Monday and Tuesday, with Naki – who is known as ‘Pipi’ getting the chance to impress Zinedine Zidane.

It’s added that the central midfielder is currently part of the Under-18s side, but is expected to get some opportunities at Under-19s level as well this season.

Marca report that Nakai is held in ‘high regard’ at the club, joining at the age of nine, with the ace also already catching the eye of Castilla boss and Los Blancos great Raul.

More Stories / Latest News Piers Morgan wants Jordan Pickford behind bars for Merseyside Derby ‘assault’ How Premier League rule tweak saved Jordan Pickford against Liverpool Everton suffer first-half injury blow vs. Liverpool, summer signing makes his Toffees debut

Marca state that Nakai started out as a No.10, but the talent is now more of an attack-minded central midfielder. With the report adding that the ace has improved his strength considerably in recent years.

Nakai has the perfect role model to look to in compatriot Takefusa Kubo, with Madrid boasting Japan’s golden boy on their books.

19-year-old Kubo emerged as one of La Liga’s brightest prospects whilst out on loan at Mallorca last season, with the attacking midfielder with Villarreal for this term.

Marca report that scouts are already keeping an eye on Nakai.