There’s a week to go until the football world stops for the biggest game of club football once more.

El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid is almost always full of goals and incidents, and the way in which both teams have been playing in their La Liga campaigns so far suggests that the status quo will remain.

With Champions League assignments to come in midweek, Los Blancos may have thought that a home league fixture against promoted Cadiz was just the type of game needed to prepare for the Catalans.

Certainly, a big win for Zinedine Zidane’s side would’ve done wonders for the confidence.

As it was, Real struggled badly throughout, and even with all of his substitutes on, the Frenchman couldn’t mastermind a win.

More Stories / Latest News ‘He could be the difference’ – Redknapp tips Bale to take Tottenham close to Premier League title Furious Liverpool contact Premier League for VAR explanation ‘Is he trying to get the sack’ – These Man United fans are disgusted by Solskjaer’s line-up at Newcastle

Even worse for Zidane was the fact that Cadiz managed to score in the first half and sat on the lead for the rest of the game, at times with consummate ease.

Complacency may well have played a part, and it will give the current La Liga leaders something else to work on in training.