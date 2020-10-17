Said Benrahma’s amazing gesture to Brentford staff in light of West Ham move

Exciting winger Said Benrahma has completed his move from Brentford to West Ham United in a deal which will see the Algerian join the Hammers on loan until the end of the season. West Ham will pay £4m this season and £21m plus add-ons at the end of the campaign when his transfer will be made permanent.

Benrahma, 25, joined Brentford from OGC Nice in 2018 in a move which cost the Bees just £1.53m as per TransferMarkt and has since gone on to feature in 94 matches in all competitions for the Championship side.

Benrahma’s move to West Ham came under threat at the last minute due to reported complications with the attacker’s medical, although manager David Moyes was quick to rubbish those claims in Friday’s press conference.

According to Sky Sports, whilst negotiating his personal terms, Benrahma was under the impression he was due a loyalty bonus which was not in his Brentford contract.

However, whilst in discussions, Benrahma suggested that instead of a loyalty pay-out, over 100 staff at Brentford should receive a bonus.

Benrahma’s request was agreed by all parties and subsequently, over 100 Brentford staff members will now receive a bonus in their pay-slips.

Great gesture from the player and fair play to the clubs agreeing to it.