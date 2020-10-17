Trouble for Barcelona as 4 ex-youth players lodge complaint over unpaid bonuses

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, former Barcelona talents Kike Saverio, Juan Brandariz, Sergi Puig and Guillem Jaime have lodged an official complaint regarding the club.

The ex-Barcelona B players have made an official complaint to the AFE – Spanish Footballers’ Association, after they were not paid bonuses of €10,000 each.

The quarter believe they are owed a bonus payment as the B team reached the promotion playoff stages of the Spanish third-tier last season.

Cash-strapped Barcelona have refused to pay these bonuses by pointing to the legal date that these players’ contracts expired – June 30.

These four players had already left the club before the playoff games were played, as the match was of course delayed until the summer due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The worrying issue for Barcelona is that they’ve paid out bonuses to other members of the team like Alex Collado, Ferran Sarsanedas and Hiroki Abe – who were all injured and didn’t play in the playoffs either.

Whilst the aforementioned trio are all still at the club, Barcelona may have set a dangerous precedent by handing them the bonus and not the quartet that have now left.

This is an extremely harsh move by the club, regardless of how dire their financial situation is, Saverio, Brandariz, Puig and Jaime have essentially missed out on a bonus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.