Video: Alex Iwobi embarrasses Liverpool duo with outrageous and unorthodox skill

Alex Iwobi displayed a moment of real magic after coming on for Everton in the 78th minute of Saturday’s mammoth tie against Merseyside rivals Liverpool.
The 24-year-old appeared to have been crowded out on the right-wing by Andy Robertson and Georginio Wijnaldum, but he did something we’ve never seen before to retain the ball.
Iwobi turned his back to the duo before pulling off a heel flick skill of sorts to burst through, with Robertson and Wijnaldum left with no choice but to foul the ace at the same time to stop him.
Iwobi with some sick tekkers #EVELIV pic.twitter.com/CPeUBHYUHA
— Robby (@ScottMctominGod) October 17, 2020
Like uncle like nephew. Alex Iwobi with some sauce?#EVELIV #iwobi pic.twitter.com/fR0is2n8yQ
— Marjan Feisal Dafala (@DafalaFeisal) October 17, 2020
Nice to see Iwobi playing with some confidence again, he’s had a really difficult time since he left Arsenal for Everton in a big-money deal.