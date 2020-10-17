Menu

Video: Alvaro Morata scores first Juventus goal since 2016 as summer signings combine

Juventus
Posted by

Alvaro Morata scored his first Juventus goal since 2016 to draw his side level with Crotone in Serie A.

Morata re-signed for Juventus from Atletico Madrid over the summer. The Spaniard netted 16 goals in all competitions for Diego Simeone’s side last term, but with Luis Suarez arriving, the former Chelsea striker departed Madrid in favour of a return to Turin.

MORE: Real Madrid’s worst possible preparation for El Clasico against Barcelona

He has now got on the scoresheet for the first time since returning to Juve. The 27-year-old raced into the penalty area and connected with a fine delivery from Federico Chiesa, also signed in the summer window, firing into the back of the Crotone net to level the scores.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: ‘We didn’t have the preparation’ – Pep explains Man City’s lacklustre showing
Video: Luke Shaw own goal means nightmare start for Man United at Newcastle
Damning Arsenal stat outlines Mikel Arteta’s biggest challenge

Morata is seemingly never going to blossom into the world-class striker he could have been, but he clears to be doing the job for Juventus in the absence of self-isolating Cristiano Ronaldo. How many more goals there are to come from him this season remains to be seen.

More Stories Alvaro Morata

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.