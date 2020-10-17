Video: Alvaro Morata scores first Juventus goal since 2016 as summer signings combine

Alvaro Morata scored his first Juventus goal since 2016 to draw his side level with Crotone in Serie A.

Morata re-signed for Juventus from Atletico Madrid over the summer. The Spaniard netted 16 goals in all competitions for Diego Simeone’s side last term, but with Luis Suarez arriving, the former Chelsea striker departed Madrid in favour of a return to Turin.

He has now got on the scoresheet for the first time since returning to Juve. The 27-year-old raced into the penalty area and connected with a fine delivery from Federico Chiesa, also signed in the summer window, firing into the back of the Crotone net to level the scores.

Morata is seemingly never going to blossom into the world-class striker he could have been, but he clears to be doing the job for Juventus in the absence of self-isolating Cristiano Ronaldo. How many more goals there are to come from him this season remains to be seen.