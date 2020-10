Heading into the last few minutes at St. James’ Park, it appeared that Man United needed a miracle to get the winner against a stubborn Newcastle side.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man.

A magnificent passage of play from the Red Devils saw Marcus Rashford sprint away down the Magpies left, and his assist to Bruno Fernandes left the Portuguese with the simple task of putting the ball in the back of the net, which he did with aplomb.

Pictures from RMC Sport