Video: Bruno Fernandes misses penalty for first time in a Man United shirt

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
Hold the frontpage – Bruno Fernandes has missed a penalty for Manchester United.

Fernandes netted his first ten penalties in a Man United shirt. It’s incredible to think that he’s taken ten, considering he only moved to Old Trafford back in the January transfer window.

He had the opportunity to score his 11th against Newcastle this evening, which would have put United 2-1 up at St. James’ Park. Unfortunately, he couldn’t find the back of the net.b

Have a look at this. Bruno Fernandes missing a penalty. It’s a collector’s item, that’s for sure.

Pictures from RMC Sport

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can’t count on Fernandes bailing him out from 12-yards, he really could be in trouble. He has relied on the Portuguese midfielder plenty both this season and last.

Fernandes will no doubt be putting in the work on the training pitch to refine his technique after seeing this one saved. We didn’t think it was possible for him to miss!

