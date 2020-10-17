Video: Calvert-Lewin continues purple patch with Ronaldo-esque leap and header vs. Liverpool

Dominic Calvert-Lewin continued his purple patch with a brilliant, Cristiano Ronaldo-esque header during today’s Merseyside Derby.

Calvert-Lewin was the in-form player in the Premier League prior to the international break and continued his electric form by netting his first goal for England in a 3-0 win over Wales.

He was forced to ball-watch for much of today’s clash with Liverpool, but when given his opportunity to level the score between the two sides, he made no mistake.

Calvert-Lewin rose above the Liverpool defence and nodded into the far corner of Adrian’s goal. The way he leapt and hung in the air is certainly comparable to the technique of Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

“We said give him the ball, and it’s a brilliant ball!” Dominic Calvert-Lewin can’t stop scoring ?? A sublime cross from Lucas Digne just begging to be finished, and you don’t need to ask DCL twice! pic.twitter.com/CMSy9B9eFx — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 17, 2020

Ronaldo has scored countless goals of that manner in the past. The air-time he manages to get is almost unhuman. Calvert-Lewin appears to have been studying his highlight reel on YouTube – because that is uncanny!