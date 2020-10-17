Menu

Video: Calvert-Lewin continues purple patch with Ronaldo-esque leap and header vs. Liverpool

Dominic Calvert-Lewin continued his purple patch with a brilliant, Cristiano Ronaldo-esque header during today’s Merseyside Derby.

Calvert-Lewin was the in-form player in the Premier League prior to the international break and continued his electric form by netting his first goal for England in a 3-0 win over Wales.

He was forced to ball-watch for much of today’s clash with Liverpool, but when given his opportunity to level the score between the two sides, he made no mistake.

Calvert-Lewin rose above the Liverpool defence and nodded into the far corner of Adrian’s goal. The way he leapt and hung in the air is certainly comparable to the technique of Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has scored countless goals of that manner in the past. The air-time he manages to get is almost unhuman. Calvert-Lewin appears to have been studying his highlight reel on YouTube – because that is uncanny!

