Video: Chelsea’s Werner lucky to see wonder goal stand after apparent handball

It now appears that Chelsea Timo Werner was incredibly lucky to see his wonderful second stand against Southampton due to an apparent handball from the striker.

Jorginho looped the ball over the top of Southampton’s backline, with Werner tussling with Jan Bednarek before lobbing the goalkeeper and heading the ball into the back of the net.

Replays now show that Werner’s arm came into contact with the ball whilst the German was battling it out with Bednarek, but this goal wasn’t even reviewed by VAR.

It’s pretty surprising to see that there wasn’t even a second-look at this, however people want to put it, Werner’s arm position and motion ultimately allowed him to knock the ball forward before scoring.

Werner clear handball for 2-0 ? Where is VAR today ? pic.twitter.com/f7fLjjvrRi — Andreas Nilsson (@Andr3asNilzzon) October 17, 2020

Pictures from Optus Sport.

Here’s some fan reaction to the moment as well:

This is nothing to do with being a #saintsfc fan. Decent draw for us. If Werner’s second is not handball then the law has fundamentally changed with this shirt sleeve nonsense. Kinda get it with innocuous ones but this was deliberate contact arm to the ball. Has to be handball — ?????????? (@SaintsinBrum) October 17, 2020

And it was a clear handball by Werner before he scores against Saints. Why doesn’t VAR look at that but disallow a perfectly fine goal by Henderson? — Remy (@YmerEmier) October 17, 2020

Why isn’t anyone talking about Werner’s handball before the second goal. Clear as day. — FPL Cheater (@OutdoorRc) October 17, 2020

How has VAR not ruled out Werner’s goal for handball? — Vandyk ? (@amvandyk) October 17, 2020

werner goal was a clear handball — ???? (@lfcadisa) October 17, 2020

So VAR didn’t see Werner’s handball? — ÒTÚNBA CROWNIX ? (@Crownix_) October 17, 2020

Another matchday, another set of controversial decisions from the officials in charge. Honestly, at this point, what more can be done to help the referees?

Southampton managed to pull off a dramatic comeback and salvage a point with a 3-3 draw.