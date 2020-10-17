Menu

Video: Chelsea’s Werner lucky to see wonder goal stand after apparent handball

Chelsea FC Southampton FC
Posted by

It now appears that Chelsea Timo Werner was incredibly lucky to see his wonderful second stand against Southampton due to an apparent handball from the striker.

Jorginho looped the ball over the top of Southampton’s backline, with Werner tussling with Jan Bednarek before lobbing the goalkeeper and heading the ball into the back of the net.

Replays now show that Werner’s arm came into contact with the ball whilst the German was battling it out with Bednarek, but this goal wasn’t even reviewed by VAR.

It’s pretty surprising to see that there wasn’t even a second-look at this, however people want to put it, Werner’s arm position and motion ultimately allowed him to knock the ball forward before scoring.

Pictures from Optus Sport.

Here’s some fan reaction to the moment as well:

Another matchday, another set of controversial decisions from the officials in charge. Honestly, at this point, what more can be done to help the referees?

Southampton managed to pull off a dramatic comeback and salvage a point with a 3-3 draw.

