Chelsea striker Timo Werner has netted his first Premier League goal against Southampton – and what a goal it was from the German.

Werner has been fielded on the left-wing for much of the season so far, with both Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech being ruled out with respective injury problems.

With Pulisic returning, Frank Lampard has finally fielded Werner through the middle – and he’s got his reward.

Werner allowed the ball to run through his legs to get free of the Southampton defence before cutting across two more defenders and firing past the goalkeeper.

What a goal!

Chelsea fans will be hoping that this is the first of many for Werner at Stamford Bridge, and judging by the tekkers on display in scoring his first, you’d be surprised if it was his last.

what a sight for the haters timo Werner has arrived

pic.twitter.com/QrWbKk0Vyz — – (@pulischic) October 17, 2020

Footage courtesy of RMC Sport

Chelsea lead against Southampton on the day, but more significantly, they looked to have bagged themselves an absolute gem.