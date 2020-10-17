Video: Federico Chiesa sees red on Juventus debut for horror stamp

Summer signing Federico Chiesa marked his Juventus debut with an assist in the first-half. He’s just got himself a straight red to round off an eventful evening.

Chiesa arrived in Turin from Fiorentina over the summer transfer window.

He registered his first assist as a Juventus player in the first-half of tonight’s clash with Crotone, delivering a superb ball into the path of Alvaro Morata, who made no mistake.

Unfortunately for Chiesa, all has not gone to plan in the second period. He’s just been shown a straight red card by the referee for a reckless, studded challenge.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Although there does not appear to be any real malice or intent here from Chiesa, there can be no denying that he has endangered his opponent by going into the challenge in that manner.

The referee has got that one right.

It’s a forgettable debut for Chiesa, in the end, who will now be unavailable for manager Andrea Pirlo going forward.