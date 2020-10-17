Video: Danny Ings effortlessly rounds Kepa Arrizabalaga to score against Chelsea

In the 42nd minute of Chelsea’s Premier League tie against Southampton, the Saints pulled a goal back right before halftime to give themselves a fighting chance.

Kai Havertz learnt the valuable lesson that time on the ball is a luxury in the Premier League, as Che Adams wrestled the German off the ball before slipping the ball into strike partner Danny Ings.

The England international was cool, calm and collected as he effortlessly rounded Kepa Arrizabalaga before slotting the ball into the back of the net.

GOAL ! Danny Ings scores vs Chelsea. 2-1 pic.twitter.com/pjYIQFiTLP — OnlyFootballClips (@OnlyFootballCl1) October 17, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport.

Frank Lampard will be extremely disappointed after conceding this, the Blues have been in control for most of the first-half after a shaky opening few minutes.