(Video) Everton draw level in Merseyside derby through defender’s towering header

Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton have pulled level in the first Merseyside derby of the season through a towering header from Blues’ centre-back Michael Keane.

The Toffees found themselves 1-0 down after just two-minutes after Liverpool’s Sadio Mane fired the Red half of Liverpool into an early lead.

Liverpool can perhaps consider themselves extreamly unlucky not to have already been awarded a penalty after keeper Jordan Picked clattered into Virgil Van Djik just moments later.

However, a VAR inspection ruled Liverpool’s captain as marginally offside which resulted in play continuing without a penalty.

At the turn of the 20-minute mark, Everton’s Keane rose highest from a James Rodriguez corner to power the ball past Adrian and in turn, claw his side all square at 1-1.

Game on.

Pictures courtesy of Direct RMC Sport

Michael Keane heads Everton level in the Merseyside derby ? No dance routines for these celebrations, a BIG goal for Ancelotti’s men! pic.twitter.com/neRV7tanvh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 17, 2020

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport