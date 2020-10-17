Menu

Video: Griezmann skies ridiculously easy chance to give Barcelona the lead at Getafe

Antoine Griezmann had a perfect opportunity to finally impress Ronald Koeman and Barcelona’s demanding fan base during the Catalan club’s game at Getafe.

Alongside Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele in attack, Barca had power, pace and guile in spades, but at half-time the team from Madrid had managed to keep their visitors at bay.

That was as much to do with Griezmann’s poor form in front of goal as anything else.

Played through by Pedri and one-on-one with Getafe keeper, David Soria, the Frenchman fired wildly over.

Griezmann big miss against Getafe minute 29 from r/soccer

