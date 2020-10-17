It had been a difficult week for Harry Maguire after the Man United captain had been sent off in midweek whilst on international duty with England.

The way in which he trudged off the Wembley pitch led to questions as to whether he needed to be taken out of the firing line by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

To his credit, Maguire took up his sentry in the centre of United’s back four for their game against Newcastle, and despite his team going behind in the second minute, the Red Devils captain scored a towering header to bring them level at St. James’ Park.

