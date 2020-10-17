Menu

Video: Kai Havertz restores Chelsea lead over Saints as Timo Werner turns provider

Chelsea FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz restored the Blues’ lead against Southampton after an assist from compatriot Timo Werner.

The Blues led after a first-half brace from Werner. The German had not scored a Premier League goal heading into today’s contest, but has two brilliant ones to add to his highlight reel after today’s game.

After Southampton drew the score level, Werner raced through on the Saints goal and could have secured his hat-trick to put Chelsea ahead once again – but unselfishly, he decided to square it to Havertz.

MORE: Video: Timo Werner golazo – Chelsea striker bags his first Premier League goal in style

His teammate couldn’t miss from there, making no mistake in side-footing the ball into the back of the net.

Footage courtesy of RMC Sport

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Horrific Kepa Arrizabalaga error leads to Southampton scoring against Chelsea
Video: Alex Iwobi embarrasses Liverpool duo with outrageous and unorthodox skill
‘Not good’ – Jurgen Klopp gives update on condition of injured Liverpool superstar

Chelsea fans will be absolutely buzzing to see how Havertz and Werner have been linking up so far. The pair assisted each other while playing for the German national team over the break, and look to be carrying that connection over to club level.

Werner must be very fond of Havertz to hand him a goal on a plate rather than going for the hat-trick himself, but ultimately, the team comes first, and Werner appears to recognise that!

More Stories Kai Havertz Timo Werner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.