Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz restored the Blues’ lead against Southampton after an assist from compatriot Timo Werner.

The Blues led after a first-half brace from Werner. The German had not scored a Premier League goal heading into today’s contest, but has two brilliant ones to add to his highlight reel after today’s game.

After Southampton drew the score level, Werner raced through on the Saints goal and could have secured his hat-trick to put Chelsea ahead once again – but unselfishly, he decided to square it to Havertz.

His teammate couldn’t miss from there, making no mistake in side-footing the ball into the back of the net.

Kai Havertz immediately puts Chelsea back in front ?? His first Premier League goal, with an assist from Timo Werner! pic.twitter.com/C8QdE2Fn9I — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) October 17, 2020

Footage courtesy of RMC Sport

Chelsea fans will be absolutely buzzing to see how Havertz and Werner have been linking up so far. The pair assisted each other while playing for the German national team over the break, and look to be carrying that connection over to club level.

Werner must be very fond of Havertz to hand him a goal on a plate rather than going for the hat-trick himself, but ultimately, the team comes first, and Werner appears to recognise that!