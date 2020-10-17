In what was an entertaining game between Chelsea and Southampton, it’s a shame that Kepa Arrizabalaga’s howlers will once again dominate the headlines.

The Blues might’ve felt that they had the game sown up at different points, but thanks to an inexplicable couple of errors, the Saints emerged from Stamford Bridge with a point.

In his post-match press conference, manager Frank Lampard, sent a warning to his custodian by suggesting that he has to be strong and work through the tough time he’s experiencing at the moment.