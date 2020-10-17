In what would be a shattering blow for Premier League champions Liverpool, it appears that Virgil Van Dijk could miss the rest of the season.

During the Merseyside derby on Saturday, Everton keeper, Jordan Pickford, came flying out of his goal and clattered into the centre-back who subsequently had to leave the field.

According to Richard Keys, speaking on beIN Sports, the information that the broadcaster has received is that the Dutchman has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and if that’s confirmed, he will be out for about seven or eight months.