Menu

(Video) Horrendous Jordan Pickford challenge on Virgil Van Djik goes unpunished due to marginal offside

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

He’s got away with one here.

READ MORE: Loads of fans react to team line-ups for eagerly anticipated Merseyside derby

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is a very lucky boy to still be on the Goodison Park pitch.

After going 1-0 down after just three-minutes through a Sadio Mane goal, Liverpool came close to being awarded a penalty just minutes later after Pickford clattered into Van Djik.

Pickford’s heart would have been in his mouth if it weren’t for a close VAR inspection eventually ruling the Liverpool captain marginally offside.

Pickford’s challenge on Van Djik is not pretty and has resulted in the Dutchman needing to be substituted off after just 10-minutes.

Pictures courtesy of Direct RMC Sport

More Stories Jordan Pickford Virgil Van Djik

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.