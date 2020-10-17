Video: Horrific Kepa Arrizabalaga error leads to Southampton scoring against Chelsea

In the 55th minute of Chelsea’s Premier League tie against Southampton, Kepa Arrizabalaga once again proved that he’s just not fit to play for the Blues.
Danger was spelled after Kurt Zouma failed in his attempts to play the ball back into the Spaniard whilst being wrestled off by Che Adams.
The centre-forward charged down on the loose ball and was gifted possession when Kepa either pulled out of an attempt to tackle the ace or simply the let Adams run free.
Adams saw his first effort on the open goal blocked, with the ball then rattling the post, the ace recovered the ball while Chelsea were half-asleep and smashed the ball into the net.
Chelsea 2-2 Southampton | Che Adams | #CHESOU pic.twitter.com/zj7cBb4vfW
— Premier League Goals (@LivePLgoals) October 17, 2020
Pictures from RMC Sport.
How Kepa manages to still get a game is unbelievable, is it not at the point now that the Spaniard should be dropped for his own good?