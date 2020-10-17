Menu

Video: Instinctive Mohamed Salah scores brilliant half-volley for Liverpool against Everton

In the 71st minute of this afternoon’s marquee Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Everton, Mohamed Salah restored the Reds’ lead against their heated cross-city rivals.

After some clever link-up play in the final third, the ball was rolled out to Jordan Henderson on the right-wing.

The Liverpool club captain’s low cross into the box was deflected by Yerry Mina, the ball rolled out towards Salah and the Egyptian fired the ball into the back of the with a superb half-volley.

The fact that Salah managed to produce a finish like this from a dead-set standing position is truly amazing.

Salah has now bagged his 6th Premier League goal of the season, once again it seems like the clinical wide forward will be contending for the Golden Boot.

