(Video) James Rodriguez takes sublime touch before whipping inch-perfect ball in

Everton’s James Rodriguez is quickly becoming one of the best Premier League signings of all-time.

After already being directly involved in six goals in just his first five games for Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton after signing from Real Madrid earlier this summer, the Columbian maestro is showcasing why the Blues went all out to land him.

Currently playing in his first Merseyside derby against Liverpool. Rodriguez is enjoying yet another fine display.

The South American’s latest world-class moment came just after the 50-minute mark when he superbly controlled the ball before whipping in an inch-perfect cross for team-mate Richarlison who was denied by Adrian.

The eagerly contested match currently stands at 2-1 to Liverpool (Mane, Keane and Salah) with 15-minutes plus added time to go.

Class.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sport

