Menu

(Video) Jordan Pickford denies Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick with wonder save

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Everton’s Jordan Pickford has just pulled off a wonder save to deny compatriot and domestic rival Trent Alexander-Arnold from a dead-ball free-kick.

READ MORE: Gary Neville sets out his Manifesto for Change in English football

Pickford can consider himself lucky to still be on the pitch in today’s Merseyside derby after clattering into Liverpool captain Virgil Van Djik, but an offside decision meant the English keeper’s reckless challenge went unpunished.

However, just after the 25-minute mark, England’s number-one has redeemed himself after pulling off a superb flying save to keep Liverpool’s highly-rated full-back off the scoresheet.

More Stories / Latest News
Major boost for Arsenal with Kieran Tierney set to be available against Manchester City after Covid-19 situation
(Video) Everton draw level in Merseyside derby through defender’s towering header
(Video) Horrendous Jordan Pickford challenge on Virgil Van Djik goes unpunished due to marginal offside

The game remains all square at 1-1 after an opening goal from Sadio Mane was cancelled out by Everton’s Michael Keane.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

More Stories Jordan Pickford Trent Alexander-Arnold

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.