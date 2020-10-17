(Video) Jordan Pickford denies Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick with wonder save

Everton’s Jordan Pickford has just pulled off a wonder save to deny compatriot and domestic rival Trent Alexander-Arnold from a dead-ball free-kick.

Pickford can consider himself lucky to still be on the pitch in today’s Merseyside derby after clattering into Liverpool captain Virgil Van Djik, but an offside decision meant the English keeper’s reckless challenge went unpunished.

However, just after the 25-minute mark, England’s number-one has redeemed himself after pulling off a superb flying save to keep Liverpool’s highly-rated full-back off the scoresheet.

The game remains all square at 1-1 after an opening goal from Sadio Mane was cancelled out by Everton’s Michael Keane.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport