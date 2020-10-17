Menu

Video: Liverpool denied 92nd minute derby winner by one of the tightest VAR offside calls ever

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson had a 92nd minute winner ruled out after one of the tightest offside decisions the Premier League has seen in the era of VAR.

Henderson wheeled away in celebration after beating England teammate Jordan Pickford and scoring what he thought was a historic winner against the Premier League leaders.

Unfortunately for the skipper, VAR ruled it out, with Sadio Mane adjudged to be offside in the build-up to the goal. The margins in it, though, are unprecedented. To the naked eye, it looks on.

MORE: Video: Calvert-Lewin continues purple patch with Ronaldo-esque leap and header vs. Liverpool

Have a look at the margins involved here…

Have we seen a tighter offside call since VAR has been introduced in the Premier League? Is it even offside? Hyperbole is common in football – but that might be the closest we have ever seen.

Welcome to modern football, folks. Everton fans will be breathing a sigh off relief, no doubt, but you get the feeling chairs will be flying in the Liverpool dressing room when they see how close it was.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Liverpool’s Thiago lucky to walk away after Richarlison red card for reckless challenge
(Photo) Manchester United delete ignorant tweet after fan fury at pay-per-view match
Video: Calvert-Lewin continues purple patch with Ronaldo-esque leap and header vs. Liverpool

Henderson didn’t get his crowning moment, and as it often tends to, VAR stole the show.

More Stories Jordan Henderson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.