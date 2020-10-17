Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson had a 92nd minute winner ruled out after one of the tightest offside decisions the Premier League has seen in the era of VAR.

Henderson wheeled away in celebration after beating England teammate Jordan Pickford and scoring what he thought was a historic winner against the Premier League leaders.

Unfortunately for the skipper, VAR ruled it out, with Sadio Mane adjudged to be offside in the build-up to the goal. The margins in it, though, are unprecedented. To the naked eye, it looks on.

Have a look at the margins involved here…

Jordan Henderson had the ball in the Everton net in stoppage time… But it was ruled for *this* offside call in the build-up ? pic.twitter.com/BJ2N2qc1jN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 17, 2020

Have we seen a tighter offside call since VAR has been introduced in the Premier League? Is it even offside? Hyperbole is common in football – but that might be the closest we have ever seen.

Welcome to modern football, folks. Everton fans will be breathing a sigh off relief, no doubt, but you get the feeling chairs will be flying in the Liverpool dressing room when they see how close it was.

Henderson didn’t get his crowning moment, and as it often tends to, VAR stole the show.