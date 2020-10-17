Video: Liverpool star Sadio Mane escapes sending off for nasty kick out vs Everton

Just seconds before Richarlison clattered Thiago Alcantara with a reckless challenge during Everton vs Liverpool, Sadio Mane produced an act that should’ve also seen him given the marching orders.

After an aerial duel with Yerry Mina sent the forward to the floor in the 88th minute of the tie, Mane showed his nasty side by kicking out and tripping the central defender afterwards.

Luckily for Mane, the attention was all on Richarlison – who was rightfully sent off for a horror challenge.

But, Mane perhaps should’ve been sent down the tunnel for this as he was already on a yellow card, with the ace picking up a booking for clattering Lucas Digne in the 67th minute.

Mane should be off the pitch anyway kicks out on a yellow #PremierLeague #LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/F53ky7g7Ob — ? (@jtcfc1203) October 17, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

Mane might actually have Mina to thank for staying on the pitch, it seem as though the Colombian didn’t react at all or even notice the intentional trip.

We can’t imagine what Liverpool and Everton fans felt like during this action-packed tie, but it was certainly a treat for neutrals and the perfect way to kick off the Premier League’s return after the break.