Menu

Video: Liverpool star Sadio Mane escapes sending off for nasty kick out vs Everton

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Just seconds before Richarlison clattered Thiago Alcantara with a reckless challenge during Everton vs Liverpool, Sadio Mane produced an act that should’ve also seen him given the marching orders.

After an aerial duel with Yerry Mina sent the forward to the floor in the 88th minute of the tie, Mane showed his nasty side by kicking out and tripping the central defender afterwards.

Luckily for Mane, the attention was all on Richarlison – who was rightfully sent off for a horror challenge.

But, Mane perhaps should’ve been sent down the tunnel for this as he was already on a yellow card, with the ace picking up a booking for clattering Lucas Digne in the 67th minute.

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Luis Suarez writes his name into La Liga history after netting milestone 150th goal against Celta Vigo
Trouble for Barcelona as 4 ex-youth players lodge complaint over unpaid bonuses
Video: Horrific Kepa Arrizabalaga error leads to Southampton scoring against Chelsea

Mane might actually have Mina to thank for staying on the pitch, it seem as though the Colombian didn’t react at all or even notice the intentional trip.

We can’t imagine what Liverpool and Everton fans felt like during this action-packed tie, but it was certainly a treat for neutrals and the perfect way to kick off the Premier League’s return after the break.

More Stories Richarlison Sadio Mane Thiago Alcantara Yerry Mina

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. gerald mcloughlin says:
    October 17, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    I have a question for Michael Oliver, why send off Richardlison for a bad tackle when you apply the same law hypocritically and do not send off Mane for something equally bad? Michael, if you read this, I’d like your response.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.