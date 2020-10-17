Video: Liverpool’s Thiago lucky to walk away after Richarlison red card for reckless challenge

This afternoon’s derby encounter between Liverpool and Everton ended in quite the dramatic manner, with tensions rising in the 88th minute especially.

Richarlison showed why striker’s shouldn’t challenge with a reckless studs-up slide tackle on Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara in a 50/50 duel for the ball.

The Brazil international dove in with his studs-up as he cleaned out his compatriot with absolutely no regard for safety, the referee rightfully sent Richarlison straight off.

VERMELHO DIRETO! Entrada absurda de Richarlison no Thiago Alcântara e expulsão direta do Pombo. pic.twitter.com/n4vKfHkDFV — Sala12 (@OficialSala12) October 17, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport.

The most surprising part of the incident was that Thiago managed to get back up after the challenge and even finished the game, warrior.

What an action-packed game to kick off the Premier League game week on the return from the international break.