After an awful start to their 2020/21 Premier League season, Man United needed to hit the ground running against Newcastle at St. James’ Park.

The Red Devils had lost two of their opening three games, only winning the third technically after the final whistle had gone.

As they tried to settle into a rhythm in Saturday night’s fixture, they were dealt a bitter blow.

In the second minute, a lightning-quick break from the Magpies in which Allan Saint-Maximin and Jonjo Shelvey were instrumental, ended when Luke Shaw inadvertently diverted the cross at the end of the move into his own net.

