Sergio Aguero returned to the Manchester City starting line up for the match against Arsenal, and was a thorn in the Gunners side in an exciting first half at the Etihad Stadium.

However, the Argentinian could be in hot water with the authorities after TV cameras picked up the striker laying his hands on one of the assistant referees.

Even if there was no real intent behind the gesture, putting hands on officials is a complete no no and he should know better.