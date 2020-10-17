Menu

Video: Man United pair embarrassed by Saint-Maximin as Newcastle go close again

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
In a competitive Saturday night Premier League fixture at St. James’ Park, and an eminently watchable one at that, Allan Saint-Maximin produced one of the moments of the match between Man United and Newcastle United.

The exciting Magpies forward turned Scott McTominay and Victor Lindelof inside-out as he attempted to buy himself some space inside the Red Devils’ area.

He did eventually manage to do exactly that, crossing for Callum Wilson, with only a magnificent save from David de Gea stopping the visitors from going behind for the second time.

Pictures from RMC Sport

