Menu

(Video) Paul Pogba embarrasses team-mate in training with superb nutmeg

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba embarrassed team-mate Marcus Rashford in training yesterday by nutmegging him whilst taking part in a close circuit passing exercise.

READ MORE: Said Benrahma’s amazing gesture to Brentford staff in light of West Ham move

Pogba, 27, has recently seen his contract be extended by one-year after the United hierarchy opted to trigger an extension in his current deal which will see him commit to the Reds until the summer of 2022, as per Manchester Evening News.

Despite continued speculation that the Frenchman could be set for a move away from the club he rejoined in 2016 as early as next summer, the World Cup winner certainly seems to be enjoying life in Manchester.

More Stories / Latest News
Said Benrahma’s amazing gesture to Brentford staff in light of West Ham move
Done Deal: Fulham bolster their defence with the late signing of ace with Premier League experience
“Arrogant and disrespectful” – Italian Sport’s minister tears into Cristiano Ronaldo over Covid-19 protocol shambles

Be sure to check out Dan James’ reaction at the back.

Pictures courtesy of MUTV

More Stories Marcus Rashford Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.