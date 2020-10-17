(Video) Paul Pogba embarrasses team-mate in training with superb nutmeg

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba embarrassed team-mate Marcus Rashford in training yesterday by nutmegging him whilst taking part in a close circuit passing exercise.

Pogba, 27, has recently seen his contract be extended by one-year after the United hierarchy opted to trigger an extension in his current deal which will see him commit to the Reds until the summer of 2022, as per Manchester Evening News.

Despite continued speculation that the Frenchman could be set for a move away from the club he rejoined in 2016 as early as next summer, the World Cup winner certainly seems to be enjoying life in Manchester.

Be sure to check out Dan James’ reaction at the back.

Pogba nutmegs Rashford ?? pic.twitter.com/YrKkhKiML5 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) October 16, 2020

Pictures courtesy of MUTV