It was just the tonic that everyone connected with Man United needed.

Despite going behind at St, James’ Park, the Red Devils bounced back to comprehensively beat Newcastle, with Marcus Rashford rounding off proceedings in injury time.

United were still level with the Magpies late in the game, but a three-goal blast from Bruno Fernandes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka with his first for the club, and Rashford, meant that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will sleep a little easier tonight.

Pictures from RMC Sport