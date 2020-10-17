Menu

Video: Sadio Mane fires Liverpool into early lead vs Everton after wonderful team move

It’s taken Liverpool just two minutes to take the lead against cross-city rivals Everton in this afternoon’s eagerly-anticipated Merseyside derby.

Trent Alexander-Arnold sparked the opportunity by drilling the ball into Mohamed Salah, the ace then played a one-two with Roberto Firmino as he floated the ball towards Sadio Mane’s path.

The ball flew over the Senegalese star’s ahead and into the marauding Andy Robertson, he beat Seamus Coleman before cutting the ball back to Mane with a tidy pass.

Mane fired Jurgen Klopp’s side into an early lead with a lovely first-time finish from six yards out.

Take a look at Liverpool’s early opener below:

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

The perfect way for Liverpool to come out the blocks after an embarrassing 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa.

