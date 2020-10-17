Video: Sergio Ramos denies certain goal with insane goal-line clearance for Real Madrid vs Cadiz

In just the 1st minute of Real Madrid’s La Liga encounter against Cadiz, Sergio Ramos produced a masterful moment of defending to keep the scores level.

Toni Kroos was punished for being too calm on the ball as the midfielder recklessly lofted the ball across the box.

Alvaro Negredo capitalised on the blunder by drilling the ball towards the bottom corner whilst on the turn, the ball was about to cross the line when Ramos slid across to make a goal-line clearance.

Pictures from beIN Sports.

The 34-year-old is yet to show any real or concerning signs that he’s slowing down, Ramos is actually becoming more and more important for Los Blancos.