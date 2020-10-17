Menu

Video: Raheem Sterling alive in the penalty area to break deadlock for Man City vs. Arsenal

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Raheem Sterling has broken the deadlock for Manchester City against Arsenal.

Sterling sat out of England’s three international fixtures over the break, and that well-earned rest looks to have done him a world of good.

The City star was on his toes as the ball deflected back off Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno and into his path, sweeping home into the back of the Arsenal net.

MORE: (Video) Horrendous Jordan Pickford challenge on Virgil Van Djik goes unpunished due to marginal offside

See the goal below. Sterling made no mistake.

Pictures from RMC Sport

Sterling has become a reliable figure in front of goal. Since working under Pep Guardiola, his finishing has improved immensely.

This, in truth, is one of the easier goals he will score this season, but being well positioned to anticipate a rebound is a skill in itself, and then you have to apply the finish.

It’s advantage City and Pep Guardiola against former apprentice Mikel Arteta. Let’s see what the Arsenal boss can pull out the bag to turn this around.

