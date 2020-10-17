Video: Vestergaard scores late equaliser against Chelsea after Theo Walcott shot

In the 91st minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Chelsea and Southampton, the Saints came marching in as they bagged a dramatic late equaliser.

Former Chelsea academy graduate Ryan Bertrand floated a dangerous cross into the box, which was cleared out to Theo Walcott on the edge of the box.

The ace returned on loan to his boyhood club on the main transfer Deadline Day, and almost marked his first game back with a spectacular goal.

Walcott’s half-volley was actually turned into the net after a header from Jannik Vestergaard.

Once again, Chelsea have shown that their defence simply can’t be trusted.