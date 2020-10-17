Video: Wan-Bissaka scores his first Man United goal with thunderous finish vs. Newcastle

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka rounded off the Red Devils’ win over Newcastle at St. James’ Park with a thumping finish.

Wan-Bissaka is known better for his superb one-on-one defending, rather than what he offers in the attacking third of the field, but he showed tonight that he can hold his own against the more offensively inclined right-backs in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier – eat your hearts out. What a finish that is from Wan-Bissaka – new signing Edinson Cavani would have been proud of that one!

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sport

It’s a significant win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his Man United men. They needed to bounce back after the thumping that Spurs handed to them prior to the international break.

They made it hard for themselves tonight, but they got the win, and Wan-Bissaka got a goal for himself too. He’ll be watching this one back on Match of The Day in the morning…