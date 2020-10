Although Manchester City earned three important points against Arsenal in Saturday evening’s fixture, Pep Guardiola attempted to explain why his side looked flat at times.

Towards the end of the match at the Etihad Stadium the Citizens appeared to run out of steam, which has been a bit of a recurring theme so far this season.

Last season’s Champions League exploits look like they have taken their toll, with Guardiola suggesting that his team haven’t had the preparation time that they would like.