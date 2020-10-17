Menu

Video: Timo Werner nets sublime second for Chelsea after lobbing Southampton keeper

Timo Werner has done it again! The Chelsea striker netted his first Premier League goal with a stunner vs. Southampton – and he’s just bagged another.

Werner’s first goal in England’s top tier since his summer move from RB Leipzig came after taking on virtually the entire Saints backline and beating the goalkeeper with a sublime finish.

He certainly looks in the mood today, after running off the shoulder of the last defender to latch onto Jorginho’s long-ball, lobbing the goalkeeper and nodding home.

Have a look at Timo’s second of the day.

Chelsea have lacked a 20 goal a season striker ever since Diego Costa returned to Atletico Madrid, but it certainly looks as though they’ve found one in Werner.

If he continues to terrorise opposing defences in the manner he has against Southampton in this first-half, it’s not unthinkable that Frank Lampard’s Chelsea side could lead a title charge this term.

