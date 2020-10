Since Mikel Arteta took over at Arsenal, it’s fair to say that the north Londoners have developed a distinctive identity again and have begun playing some sparkling stuff.

However, their Achilles heel remains their results against teams from the Premier League’s top six.

The Gunners certainly weren’t disgraced against Man City on Saturday night, but the inability to put the ball in the back of the net is ultimately what cost them.

Arteta admitted as much in his post-match press conference.