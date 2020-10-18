Aaron Wan-Bissaka explains reasons behind his stunning goal against Newcastle United

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka marked his 50th United appearance in style during his side’s Premier League 4-1 win against Newcastle United yesterday after the defender scored a late stunner.

Wan-Bissaka, 22, joined United from Crystal Palace during the summer of 2019 in a move which cost the Reds £49.5m as per TransferMarkt.

The defensive full-back has since gone on to feature in 50 matches in all competitions for United and after a thoroughly decent display in yesterday’s match, Wan-Bissaka marked the occasion with a stunning goal deep into the second-half.

The 22-year-old found himself with the ball at his feet deep into Newcastle’s final-third and decided to unleash an absolute rocket into the top corner of the net.

Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow was left stranded as Wan-Bissaka’s effort flashed past him as the United full-back made the score 3-1 to the Reds and effectively put the tie out of the Magpie’s reach.

Speaking to ManUtd.com after last night’s match about superb goal, Wan Bissaka said: “It’s a good feeling, quite an inspiring one. It was a good team performance as well.

“I just wanted to smash it. The keeper had been saving a few shots during the game so I thought ‘this time, let me just roof it!’

When asked if he remembers the last time he bagged a goal which was at youth level, Wan-Bissaka said: “I do, you know.



“It was for [Crystal] Palace, from a corner.

“It was crossed in and I volleyed it in but that was a long time ago.”

Wan-Bissaka went onto admit that in light of his goal yesterday his confidence has risen and is keen to press on for the rest of the season, he said: “After that went in, the confidence is there to push on more.”