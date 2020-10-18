“Absolute travesty” – These fans react as Gareth Bale only makes the bench for Spurs vs West Ham

It’s pretty common for a big signing to be slowly introduced via the bench, but it doesn’t stop us all wanting to see them simply get thrown in from the start.

Everyone has been anticipating seeing Gareth Bale play in the Premier League again after returning from Real Madrid, so it’s going to be fascinating to see what kind of impact he has for Spurs.

Before he left he was capable of taking over a game on his own and he’s probably improved technically over the years, but you do wonder if injuries and physicality could be an issue.

He’s been dealing with an injury lately so he might not be fully fit either, so that would probably explain why he’s only able to make the bench today:

Obviously it was expected that this would be the case, but plenty of fans are still gutted to see that he’s not getting to start today:

Gareth Bale on the bench? Absolute TRAVESTY — Em Moorby (@EMAADUK) October 18, 2020

Bale is on the bench ?????? — Sterling Archer (@thaboubm) October 18, 2020

Why is bale on the bench??? https://t.co/MekBwvUJ1F — Jack Parsons (@Parsons_THFC) October 18, 2020

All that hype and bale ain’t even starting ? — Elliot Morgan (@EMorgannnnn) October 18, 2020

Bale so good he can’t even make the Spurs starting XI. Madrid must be laughing ? #TOTWHU — Daniel Pass (@Pass95Pass) October 18, 2020