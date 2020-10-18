Video: Ademola Lookman scores superb solo goal for Fulham vs Sheffield United

Ademola Lookman has scored a terrific effort for Fulham to give them the lead in their Premier League clash against Sheffield United this afternoon.

The 22-year-old is a promising talent and has joined Fulham on loan from RB Leipzig for this season, having also played on these shores in a stint with Everton earlier in his career.

Watch above as Lookman dances his way through the Sheffield United defence before smashing the ball home emphatically.

Billy Sharp has since gone on to equalise for the Blades, making it 1-1 from the penalty spot.