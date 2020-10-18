Menu

Arsenal fans FURIOUS with what Aubameyang did after the Man City game

Arsenal fans are not at all happy with their star striker and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following yesterday’s defeat to Manchester City.

The Gabon international was not at his best at the Etihad Stadium, but was seen joking and laughing at the end of the game with his former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Ilkay Gundogan.

This doesn’t exactly look like the kind of winning mentality that Arsenal fans will want to see from their players, who should be hurting after yet another bad result in an away game against a big six side.

Many Gooners on Twitter are now lashing out at Aubameyang over the incident and his quiet performance in general…

  1. Chuma Ikeazor says:
    October 18, 2020 at 8:57 am

    You guys want him to do what? start crying? Mikel got it all wrong, too much respect for Guardiola, I guess he never wanted to beat him again, feeling sorry for him for his last time out at the Etihad, the games was over, do you want him to start crying ot throw punches, see where it landed Guendouzi.
    Surely, we are improving, it has always been 5 home and 3 away for them whenever they meet us for sometime now.
    Come on people. cut the guy some slack.

