Arsenal fans FURIOUS with what Aubameyang did after the Man City game

Arsenal fans are not at all happy with their star striker and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following yesterday’s defeat to Manchester City.

The Gabon international was not at his best at the Etihad Stadium, but was seen joking and laughing at the end of the game with his former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Ilkay Gundogan.

This doesn’t exactly look like the kind of winning mentality that Arsenal fans will want to see from their players, who should be hurting after yet another bad result in an away game against a big six side.

Many Gooners on Twitter are now lashing out at Aubameyang over the incident and his quiet performance in general…

Aubameyang laughing has hurt me ngl, it clearly shows it’s a mentality problem in that dressing room, when Arsenal lose I’m upset and hurt until we play again, the players should feel the same, I know Saka and Tierney get it, the majority of them don’t, it would be right up. — Nathan??? (@MinasNathan99) October 17, 2020

Aubameyang having a laugh and a joke with Gundogan after having a stinker – shows you everything wrong with this side the fact he is captain. — Canonbury Gunner ? (@CanonburyGunner) October 17, 2020

Aubameyang smiling and laughing with Gundogan after doing fuck all all game. Ridiculous. #MCIARS #AFC — Mbiz0 (@Hellsingalorian) October 17, 2020

Aubameyang coming off the pitch laughing. And he’s captain. Shocking that. — Formbyblue (@Formbyblue) October 17, 2020

Captain aubameyang laughing after the whistle with a city player. Should be disappointed with himself #arsenal — Sam (@samj267) October 17, 2020

Aubameyang since signing his big money contract… pic.twitter.com/upkHKRIf1W — Don Levy? (@LaughingLevy) October 17, 2020

Aubameyang too busy cracking jokes and laughing at everything…that’s why his form is off ?? #MCIARS — OnlyFans.com/enter.body (@KulitoGaucho) October 17, 2020