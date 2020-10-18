Arsenal legend tells Mikel Arteta to change his tactics after defeat against Manchester City

Arsenal legend Tony Adams has advised manager Mikel Arteta to change his tactics and move to a back four after the Gunners’ 1-0 defeat against Manchester City yesterday.

The Gunners have had a decent start to the season but have come unstuck against the bigger sides, with both of their defeats so far coming away to Liverpool and City.

Despite Mikel Arteta clearly doing a good job at the Emirates Stadium so far, it seems like he still hasn’t quite worked out his best system, and Adams believes it’s important for the Spanish tactician to change to using a back four.

The former Arsenal captain doesn’t feel Arteta’s current system is ideal for the league, even if it served him well in the club’s winning FA Cup run last season.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro, Adams said: “I think it’s time for a back four. I’ve been saying it since the start of the season.

It wins you cup games, it doesn’t win you league titles. If he wants to build for the future.

“I think he’s got problems with Hector (Bellerin), I think his defending today wasn’t very good at all.

“But I’d like him to go to a back four. They’ve got Gabriel now, get him a partnership. They’ve been unlucky at the start with (Rob) Holding going down but get them into a back four.

“They look like they’ve a holding midfielder now who’s got a bit of presence and build for the future.”

Arsenal are in Europa League action next and it will be interesting to see what kind of team Arteta fields and if the north Londoners can bounce back after this disappointing result.