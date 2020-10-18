Menu

Arsenal equal unwanted record from 43 years ago following defeat at Man City

Arsenal have now lost all seven of their last seven league meetings with Manchester City following yesterday’s 1-0 result at the Etihad Stadium.

Raheem Sterling scored the winner in a tight contest between City and Arsenal, and it means the Gunners’ awful recent record against these opponents continued.

Remarkably, this is now Arsenal’s worst run against a single team since they also lost seven in a row against Ipswich Town between 1974 and 1977, according to Opta Joe…

Arsenal did manage a victory against Man City in the FA Cup semi-final last season on their way to winning the trophy, but they’ve often been below-par in big games against top six opposition in the Premier League.

It’s still the case that the north Londoners haven’t won a single away game against top six opposition since they earned a 2-0 victory away at City back in the 2014/15 season.

Mikel Arteta has done a good job since coming in as Arsenal manager, but these stats are a reminder that he still has a tough job on his hands.

