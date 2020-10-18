Arsenal have now lost all seven of their last seven league meetings with Manchester City following yesterday’s 1-0 result at the Etihad Stadium.

Raheem Sterling scored the winner in a tight contest between City and Arsenal, and it means the Gunners’ awful recent record against these opponents continued.

Remarkably, this is now Arsenal’s worst run against a single team since they also lost seven in a row against Ipswich Town between 1974 and 1977, according to Opta Joe…

7 – Arsenal have lost each of their last seven league games against Manchester City, their longest such run against an opponent since losing seven in a row vs Ipswich between 1974-1977. Bogey. #MCIARS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 17, 2020

Arsenal did manage a victory against Man City in the FA Cup semi-final last season on their way to winning the trophy, but they’ve often been below-par in big games against top six opposition in the Premier League.

It’s still the case that the north Londoners haven’t won a single away game against top six opposition since they earned a 2-0 victory away at City back in the 2014/15 season.

Mikel Arteta has done a good job since coming in as Arsenal manager, but these stats are a reminder that he still has a tough job on his hands.