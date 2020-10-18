“Bottling culture” – These fans ridicule claims that Spurs will win the league after choking vs West Ham

Around an hour ago it was actually plausible to wonder if there could be a title race between Spurs and Everton this season, but now it just looks like Carlo Ancelotti’s men will be out on their own.

Jose Mourinho’s men were playing some scintillating football and it looked like two well known tags could be shedded – Mourinho’s for only setting up defensive teams and Spurs’ for never winning anything that matters.

West Ham were all over the place in the first half and Spurs probably should’ve been more than three up at half time, while David Moyes went for damage limitation mode in the second half.

It even looked like it would peter out into a 3-0 home win, but West Ham pulled off an incredible comeback which featured one of the best goals that you’ll see this season from Lanzini.

Twitter isn’t a forgiving place at the best of times, and there is a lot of Spurs mocking going on this evening:

i struggle to see when spurs will ever win the league. they hire the biggest winner of all time and they still have this bottling culture — jay (@jxymufc) October 18, 2020

Bottling is in Tottenham’s DNA. How can you think they’ll win the league dfkm glory wasn’t made for them ? — ? (@neymiana) October 18, 2020

People were really saying Tottenham had a chance to win the league lmaooooo go delete your tweets now? — Matt (@CFC__Matt) October 18, 2020

And that’s why you don’t say spurs are going to win the league, can’t shift that spursyness, embarrassing — Scott Mevs (@ScottMevs) October 18, 2020

people were saying spurs were going to win the league… show yourselves now — donate to my pinned?? (@12nnimxo) October 18, 2020