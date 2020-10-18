Menu

“Bottling culture” – These fans ridicule claims that Spurs will win the league after choking vs West Ham

Tottenham FC West Ham FC
Around an hour ago it was actually plausible to wonder if there could be a title race between Spurs and Everton this season, but now it just looks like Carlo Ancelotti’s men will be out on their own.

Jose Mourinho’s men were playing some scintillating football and it looked like two well known tags could be shedded – Mourinho’s for only setting up defensive teams and Spurs’ for never winning anything that matters.

West Ham were all over the place in the first half and Spurs probably should’ve been more than three up at half time, while David Moyes went for damage limitation mode in the second half.

It even looked like it would peter out into a 3-0 home win, but West Ham pulled off an incredible comeback which featured one of the best goals that you’ll see this season from Lanzini.

Twitter isn’t a forgiving place at the best of times, and there is a lot of Spurs mocking going on this evening:

  1. Steve says:
    October 18, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    Typical spurs, nothing changed, should have killed the game but got themselves embarrassed again.

  2. Stephen gerskin says:
    October 18, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    As soon as they made it 3-1 every spurs fan knew what would happen.

  3. Stephen gerskin says:
    October 18, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    Once they scored every spurs fan knew what would happen.

