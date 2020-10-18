Bruno Fernandes has hilarious message for Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow following penalty save

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has issued a message for Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow after the Portuguese midfielder saw his penalty saved during his side’s Premier League match last night.

Fernandes, 26, joined United in January from Sporting Lisbon in a move which cost the Reds £49.5m as per TransferMarkt.

Since Fernandes’ arrival just 10-months ago, he has gone on to have a huge impact on his new side’s on-field performances after being directly involved in 26 goals in 27 matches in all competitions.

Fernandes was back in action last night after the international break when his side faced a tricky and in-form Newcastle United.

United headed into last night’s game knowing they desperately needed both a win and a good performance and they did not disappoint with Fernandes perhaps being the pick of the bunch.

The 26-year-old midfielder started the game and put in yet another fine display after bagging an assist and getting on the scoresheet himself late on after finishing off a brilliant United counter-attack.

Despite Fernandes’ wonderful performance, he was unlucky not to come away from the game with a hattrick after a first-half marginal offside ruled out a rocket of a goal and then saw a second-half penalty saved by Darlow.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Fernandes was asked about his penalty miss, he said: “I want to put the ball more in the corner but it was not good enough.

“Congratulations to him to be first to save a penalty in the Premier League from me. That’s 11 taken and one missed. Now people can say I can miss a penalty.”