Champions League dilemma for Real Madrid as the fight to get a key player fit for the Barcelona clash

Barcelona losing to Getafe took some of the pressure off Real Madrid for losing at home to Cadiz, but there are worrying signs that they could be a similar team to last season where they are capable of dropping points in every game.

They are also over reliant on Sergio Ramos and he did score an incredible amount of goals last season, so he’s taken over the role as their talisman in many respects.

There were worrying scenes when Ramos had to come off in the game yesterday with an injury, and it looks like Zidane has a big call to make for their Champions League clash with Shakhtar next week:

No hay lesión en la rodilla de Sergio Ramos. Mañana y pasado hará entrenamiento específico y se decidirá si juega en Champions o se reserva para el Clásico. — Arancha Rodríguez (@AranchaMOBILE) October 18, 2020

There’s no update on his knee injury in terms of a timescale so it looks like a day to day thing, but they do face Barcelona next weekend and playing in both games could be a struggle.

The Ukrainian side are very capable of causing an upset so you would want him on the pitch, but it looks like it will be a case of having to rest him if they want him to play in the Clasico.

The Barca game is more important so that makes sense, but if they can’t get a result in midweek without him then that does suggest there could be a huge issue when he finally moves on.