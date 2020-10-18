Chelsea have already made more costly defensive errors than last season

According to Squawka, after Chelsea’s disastrous collapse against Southampton in Saturday’s 3-3 draw, the Blues have already made more errors leading to goals than the whole of last season.

Kepa Arrizabalaga and Kai Havertz both made an error each yesterday that led to a goal, with the stopper’s clueless attempt to allow the ball to run free and Havertz losing the ball in a dangerous area.

Chelsea have kept just one clean sheet this season, with that coming in the 4-0 win against Crystal Palace. The Blues have otherwise conceded at least two in their other four leagues games this term.

The west London outfit recruited Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva to bolster their defence. With yesterday’s encounter proving that the solid defensive display against Palace was a one-off.

Chelsea have made five individual errors leading to goals in this season's Premier League, at least two more than any other team. They've even surpassed their tally from the whole of last season (3) after just five games. ? pic.twitter.com/UhrYD8E30H — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 17, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Video: New Man United signing is finally spotted training with the team after his controversial arrival Edouard Mendy could simply be a stop gap signing as Chelsea eye world class keeper on a free transfer next summer Video: Harry Kane makes it 3-0 to Spurs after just 15 minutes with fine header vs West Ham

With Chilwell and Silva only playing in a couple of games for Lampard’s side so far, there is hope that Chelsea will look better in time – but how long can they realistically wait?

Liverpool and Arsenal both dropped points this weekend, meaning the Blues wasted a wonderful opportunity to really build some momentum.

Chelsea also moved to rectify the Kepa issue with the recruitment of a new stopper in Edouard Mendy, but the Senegal international is currently sidelined with an injury.

Until Lampard can really establish a consistent defensive line it’s hard to see how the Blues will improve at the back anytime soon.